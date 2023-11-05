When Rashee Rice suits up for the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 9 matchup against the Miami Dolphins (on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Rice has put up a 361-yard campaign thus far (45.1 yards per game) with three TDs, reeling in 30 throws out of 39 targets.

Rice has registered a touchdown catch in three of eight games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 3 29 1 Week 2 @Jaguars 2 2 20 0 Week 3 Bears 7 5 59 0 Week 4 @Jets 5 3 32 0 Week 5 @Vikings 5 4 33 1 Week 6 Broncos 4 4 72 0 Week 7 Chargers 6 5 60 1 Week 8 @Broncos 5 4 56 0

