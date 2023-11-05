Richie James Jr. was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Kansas City Chiefs match up against the Miami Dolphins at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday in Week 9. If you're looking for James' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Richie James Jr. Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Chiefs have two other receivers on the injury list this week: Kadarius Toney (FP/ankle): 19 Rec; 109 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Skyy Moore (FP/heel): 14 Rec; 168 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Chiefs vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM Live Stream: Fubo

James 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 3 1 6 1 0 6.0

James Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 2 1 6 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 1 0 0 0

