With the Kansas City Chiefs squaring off against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9 (Sunday at 9:30 AM ET), is Skyy Moore a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Chiefs vs Dolphins Anytime TD Bets

Will Skyy Moore score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a TD)

Moore's 27 targets have led to 14 catches for 168 yards (21 per game) and one score.

In one of eight games this season, Moore has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Skyy Moore Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 3 0 0 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 4 3 70 1 Week 3 Bears 6 4 42 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 0 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 2 2 11 0 Week 6 Broncos 4 2 22 0 Week 7 Chargers 3 2 15 0 Week 8 @Broncos 3 1 8 0

