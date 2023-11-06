Monday's game at Sanford Sports Pentagon has the Creighton Bluejays (0-0) matching up with the North Dakota State Bison (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 80-57 victory as our model heavily favors Creighton.

The Bluejays went 22-9 last season.

Creighton vs. North Dakota State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota How to Watch on TV: Team1Sports

Creighton vs. North Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 80, North Dakota State 57

Creighton Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bluejays outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game last season (posting 71 points per game, 68th in college basketball, and allowing 61.8 per contest, 104th in college basketball) and had a +283 scoring differential.

In conference contests, Creighton put up fewer points per contest (69.1) than its overall average (71).

In home games, the Bluejays put up one more points per game last season (71.9) than they did when playing on the road (70.9).

Creighton ceded 61.2 points per game in home games, compared to 60.2 away from home.

