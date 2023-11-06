How to Watch the Creighton vs. North Dakota State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The North Dakota State Bison battle the Creighton Bluejays at Sanford Sports Pentagon on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 7:00 PM ET on Team1Sports.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Creighton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- TV: Team1Sports
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Creighton vs. North Dakota State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Bison put up an average of 71.5 points per game last year, 9.7 more points than the 61.8 the Bluejays gave up to opponents.
- North Dakota State went 11-3 last season when allowing fewer than 71.0 points.
- Last year, the Bluejays scored 71.0 points per game, just 1.3 more points than the 69.7 the Bison gave up.
- Creighton went 15-2 last season when scoring more than 69.7 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|North Dakota State
|-
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|11/10/2023
|South Dakota
|-
|D.J. Sokol Arena
|11/16/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|D.J. Sokol Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.