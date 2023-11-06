The North Dakota State Bison battle the Creighton Bluejays at Sanford Sports Pentagon on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 7:00 PM ET on Team1Sports.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Creighton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota TV: Team1Sports

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Creighton vs. North Dakota State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bison put up an average of 71.5 points per game last year, 9.7 more points than the 61.8 the Bluejays gave up to opponents.

North Dakota State went 11-3 last season when allowing fewer than 71.0 points.

Last year, the Bluejays scored 71.0 points per game, just 1.3 more points than the 69.7 the Bison gave up.

Creighton went 15-2 last season when scoring more than 69.7 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Creighton Schedule