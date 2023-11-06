The Lindenwood Lions (0-0) battle the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Nebraska vs. Lindenwood Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska TV: B1G+

Nebraska Stats Insights

The Cornhuskers made 45.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.3 percentage points higher than the Lions allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

Nebraska went 13-5 when it shot better than 44.5% from the field.

The Lions ranked 220th in rebounding in college basketball. The Cornhuskers finished 163rd.

Last year, the Cornhuskers recorded 5.8 fewer points per game (68) than the Lions gave up (73.8).

Nebraska had a 10-0 record last season when scoring more than 73.8 points.

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Nebraska fared better when playing at home last year, posting 70.9 points per game, compared to 65.8 per game on the road.

Defensively the Cornhuskers were better in home games last year, giving up 65.7 points per game, compared to 75.2 when playing on the road.

At home, Nebraska drained 0.2 more treys per game (7) than in away games (6.8). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (33.2%) compared to on the road (33.9%).

Nebraska Upcoming Schedule