How to Watch Nebraska vs. Lindenwood on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Lindenwood Lions (0-0) battle the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Nebraska vs. Lindenwood Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: B1G+
Nebraska Stats Insights
- The Cornhuskers made 45.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.3 percentage points higher than the Lions allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
- Nebraska went 13-5 when it shot better than 44.5% from the field.
- The Lions ranked 220th in rebounding in college basketball. The Cornhuskers finished 163rd.
- Last year, the Cornhuskers recorded 5.8 fewer points per game (68) than the Lions gave up (73.8).
- Nebraska had a 10-0 record last season when scoring more than 73.8 points.
Nebraska Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Nebraska fared better when playing at home last year, posting 70.9 points per game, compared to 65.8 per game on the road.
- Defensively the Cornhuskers were better in home games last year, giving up 65.7 points per game, compared to 75.2 when playing on the road.
- At home, Nebraska drained 0.2 more treys per game (7) than in away games (6.8). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (33.2%) compared to on the road (33.9%).
Nebraska Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Lindenwood
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/9/2023
|Florida A&M
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/13/2023
|Rider
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
