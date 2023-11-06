The Nebraska Cornhuskers take on the Lindenwood Lions on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on B1G+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nebraska vs. Lindenwood matchup in this article.

Nebraska vs. Lindenwood Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

B1G+

Nebraska vs. Lindenwood Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Nebraska vs. Lindenwood Betting Trends (2022-23)

Nebraska went 12-17-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times in Cornhuskers games.

Lindenwood compiled a 14-13-0 ATS record last season.

The Lions and their opponents combined to go over the point total 13 out of 27 times last year.

