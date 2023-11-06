Monday's game at Pinnacle Bank Arena has the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0) going head to head against the Lindenwood Lions (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 80-60 victory as our model heavily favors Nebraska.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Nebraska vs. Lindenwood Game Info & Odds

Nebraska vs. Lindenwood Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 80, Lindenwood 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Nebraska vs. Lindenwood

Computer Predicted Spread: Nebraska (-19.9)

Nebraska (-19.9) Computer Predicted Total: 140.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nebraska Performance Insights

At 68.0 points scored per game and 69.9 points allowed last year, Nebraska was 273rd in the country on offense and 169th on defense.

The Cornhuskers were 163rd in the country in rebounds per game (32.0) and 294th in rebounds allowed (32.9) last year.

At 13.1 assists per game last year, Nebraska was 169th in the nation.

Beyond the arc, the Cornhuskers were 256th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (6.7) last season. They were 267th in 3-point percentage at 32.6%.

Last year, Nebraska was 16th-worst in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (9.0 per game) and 205th in defensive 3-point percentage (34.1%).

Nebraska attempted 36.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 26.1% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it took 63.3% of its shots, with 73.9% of its makes coming from there.

