The Lindenwood Lions (0-0) are big, 21.5-point underdogs against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0) at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+. The point total for the matchup is set at 142.5.

Nebraska vs. Lindenwood Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nebraska -21.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nebraska Betting Records & Stats

Of Nebraska's 29 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 142.5 points 10 times.

Nebraska's contests last season had an average of 137.8 points, 4.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Nebraska covered 12 times in 29 chances against the spread last season.

Lindenwood sported a 14-13-0 ATS record last season compared to the 12-17-0 mark of Nebraska.

Nebraska vs. Lindenwood Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 142.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nebraska 10 34.5% 68.0 137.6 69.9 143.7 138.2 Lindenwood 14 51.9% 69.6 137.6 73.8 143.7 142

Additional Nebraska Insights & Trends

Last year, the Cornhuskers scored 68.0 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 73.8 the Lions gave up.

Nebraska went 5-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall last season when scoring more than 73.8 points.

Nebraska vs. Lindenwood Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nebraska 12-17-0 0-1 14-15-0 Lindenwood 14-13-0 1-2 13-13-0

Nebraska vs. Lindenwood Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Nebraska Lindenwood 11-4 Home Record 9-4 4-8 Away Record 2-14 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.2 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.8 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-10-0

