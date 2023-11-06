Nikola Jokic will hope to make a difference for the Denver Nuggets on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Jokic put up 28 points, 16 rebounds, nine assists and three steals in his previous game, which ended in a 123-101 win versus the Bulls.

In this article, we look at Jokic's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 28.5 (-104)

Over 28.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (-139)

Over 11.5 (-139) Assists Prop: Over 9.5 (-130)

Over 9.5 (-130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+128)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Pelicans conceded 112.5 points per contest last season, eighth in the league.

The Pelicans were the fifth-ranked squad in the league last season, allowing 41.8 boards per game.

Allowing an average of 24.9 assists last year, the Pelicans were the eighth-ranked team in the NBA.

Defensively, the Pelicans gave up 12.2 made three-pointers per game last season, 12th in the league.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/31/2023 38 26 18 15 1 1 1 1/24/2023 36 25 11 10 2 0 1 12/4/2022 37 32 16 9 1 1 2

