Take a look at the injury report for the Denver Nuggets (6-1), which currently has just one player listed, as the Nuggets prepare for their matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans (4-2) at Ball Arena on Monday, November 6 at 9:00 PM ET.

The Nuggets enter this contest following a 123-101 win over the Bulls on Saturday. In the Nuggets' win, Nikola Jokic led the way with a team-high 28 points (adding 16 rebounds and nine assists).

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Pelicans Injuries: Jose Alvarado: Out (Ankle), Trey Murphy III: Out (Knee), Naji Marshall: Out (Knee)

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and BSNO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

