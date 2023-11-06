How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Pelicans Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (6-1) will try to continue a four-game home win streak when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans (4-2) on November 6, 2023 at Ball Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets vs. Pelicans Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Nuggets vs Pelicans Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- This season, the Nuggets have a 51.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.8% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have hit.
- Denver has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 19th.
- The 114.6 points per game the Nuggets put up are just 3.6 more points than the Pelicans give up (111).
- Denver has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 111 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets averaged 119.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.2 more points than they averaged away from home (112.2).
- Denver gave up 109.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.7 fewer points than it allowed in away games (115.3).
- The Nuggets made 12.4 threes per game with a 39% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they averaged in away games (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Jamal Murray
|Out
|Hamstring
