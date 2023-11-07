Avalanche vs. Devils Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 7
The Colorado Avalanche (7-3) will attempt to continue a three-game home win streak when they square off against the New Jersey Devils (7-3-1) on Tuesday, November 7 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.
As hockey action continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which squad we project to pick up the victory in Tuesday's game.
Avalanche vs. Devils Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer projections model for this game predicts a final tally of Avalanche 4, Devils 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-175)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Devils (+1.5)
Avalanche vs Devils Additional Info
Avalanche Splits and Trends
- The Avalanche are 7-3 overall and 1-0-1 in overtime games.
- In the one game this season the Avalanche registered only one goal, they won.
- The Avalanche have scored more than two goals six times, and are 6-0-0 in those games.
- In the four games when Colorado has recorded a lone power-play goal, it won every time (eight points).
- In the seven games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Colorado is 5-2-0 (10 points).
- The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents two times, and went 1-1-0 (two points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Devils AVG
|Devils Rank
|17th
|3.1
|Goals Scored
|3.91
|3rd
|8th
|2.8
|Goals Allowed
|3.45
|23rd
|4th
|34.9
|Shots
|33.9
|6th
|9th
|29.2
|Shots Allowed
|30.8
|15th
|17th
|18.42%
|Power Play %
|42.86%
|1st
|2nd
|92.5%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.32%
|20th
Avalanche vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
