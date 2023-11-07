How to Watch Creighton vs. Florida A&M on TV or Live Stream - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Florida A&M Rattlers (0-0) face the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (0-0) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Creighton vs. Florida A&M Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Creighton Stats Insights
- The Bluejays made 46.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points higher than the Rattlers allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
- Creighton went 15-5 when it shot better than 44.2% from the field.
- The Bluejays were the 41st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Rattlers finished 294th.
- Last year, the Bluejays scored 76.4 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 70 the Rattlers gave up.
- Creighton went 17-6 last season when scoring more than 70 points.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison
- Creighton scored 79.3 points per game last season at home, which was 6.8 more points than it averaged in road games (72.5).
- The Bluejays surrendered 62.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 70.6 on the road.
- Creighton averaged 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged in road games (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).
Creighton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Florida A&M
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/11/2023
|North Dakota State
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/14/2023
|Iowa
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
