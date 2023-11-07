The Florida A&M Rattlers (0-0) face the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (0-0) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Creighton vs. Florida A&M Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays made 46.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points higher than the Rattlers allowed to their opponents (44.2%).

Creighton went 15-5 when it shot better than 44.2% from the field.

The Bluejays were the 41st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Rattlers finished 294th.

Last year, the Bluejays scored 76.4 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 70 the Rattlers gave up.

Creighton went 17-6 last season when scoring more than 70 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

Creighton scored 79.3 points per game last season at home, which was 6.8 more points than it averaged in road games (72.5).

The Bluejays surrendered 62.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 70.6 on the road.

Creighton averaged 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged in road games (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Creighton Upcoming Schedule