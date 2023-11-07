Tuesday's game at CHI Health Center Omaha has the Creighton Bluejays (0-0) matching up with the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET (on November 7). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 84-52 win as our model heavily favors Creighton.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Creighton vs. Florida A&M Game Info & Odds

Creighton vs. Florida A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 84, Florida A&M 52

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Florida A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Creighton (-32.0)

Creighton (-32.0) Computer Predicted Total: 137.0

Creighton Performance Insights

With 76.4 points scored per game and 68.4 points allowed last year, Creighton was 64th in the nation on offense and 123rd defensively.

Last year, the Bluejays were 41st in the country in rebounds (34.6 per game) and 148th in rebounds conceded (30.7).

Last season Creighton was 24th-best in the nation in assists with 15.7 per game.

The Bluejays were 53rd in the country in 3-pointers made (8.6 per game) and 102nd in 3-point percentage (35.4%) last year.

Giving up 6.2 3-pointers per game and conceding 33.6% from beyond the arc last season, Creighton was 51st and 169th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Creighton attempted 58.3% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 41.7% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 68.5% of Creighton's buckets were 2-pointers, and 31.5% were 3-pointers.

Florida A&M Performance Insights

While Florida A&M ranked in the bottom 25 in the nation in points per game last year with 58.6 (-2-worst), it ranked 174th in college basketball with 70 points given up per contest.

The Rattlers averaged 29.7 boards per game (294th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 32.9 rebounds per contest (294th-ranked).

Looking at assists, Florida A&M delivered only 9.7 per game (second-worst in college basketball).

The Rattlers committed 15 turnovers per game (ninth-worst in college basketball), and forced 11.7 turnovers per game (195th-ranked).

Last season the Rattlers sank 5.8 treys per game (324th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 31.3% (323rd-ranked) from three-point land.

Last season Florida A&M ceded 6.2 threes per game (51st-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 33.3% (144th-ranked) from downtown.

Florida A&M attempted 34.6 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 65.3% of the shots it took (and 71.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 18.4 treys per contest, which were 34.7% of its shots (and 28.1% of the team's buckets).

