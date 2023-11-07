The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (0-0) host the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-0) at CHI Health Center Omaha on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. There is no line set for the game.

Creighton vs. Florida A&M Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Creighton Betting Records & Stats

Creighton compiled a 15-16-0 record against the spread last season.

Florida A&M put together a 12-10-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 15-16-0 mark of Creighton.

Creighton vs. Florida A&M Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 76.4 135 68.4 138.4 145 Florida A&M 58.6 135 70 138.4 130.8

Additional Creighton Insights & Trends

Last year, the 76.4 points per game the Bluejays put up were 6.4 more points than the Rattlers gave up (70).

Creighton had a 10-8 record against the spread and a 17-6 record overall last season when scoring more than 70 points.

Creighton vs. Florida A&M Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 15-16-0 13-18-0 Florida A&M 12-10-0 7-16-0

Creighton vs. Florida A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Creighton Florida A&M 13-2 Home Record 4-7 5-6 Away Record 3-15 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 60.1 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.7 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

