Creighton vs. Florida A&M: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 7
The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (0-0) host the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-0) at CHI Health Center Omaha on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. There is no line set for the game.
Creighton vs. Florida A&M Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: Omaha, Nebraska
- Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Creighton Betting Records & Stats
- Creighton compiled a 15-16-0 record against the spread last season.
- Florida A&M put together a 12-10-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 15-16-0 mark of Creighton.
Creighton vs. Florida A&M Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Creighton
|76.4
|135
|68.4
|138.4
|145
|Florida A&M
|58.6
|135
|70
|138.4
|130.8
Additional Creighton Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 76.4 points per game the Bluejays put up were 6.4 more points than the Rattlers gave up (70).
- Creighton had a 10-8 record against the spread and a 17-6 record overall last season when scoring more than 70 points.
Creighton vs. Florida A&M Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Creighton
|15-16-0
|13-18-0
|Florida A&M
|12-10-0
|7-16-0
Creighton vs. Florida A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Creighton
|Florida A&M
|13-2
|Home Record
|4-7
|5-6
|Away Record
|3-15
|5-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-6-0
|4-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-4-0
|79.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|60.1
|72.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|57.7
|4-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|2-7-0
|4-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-9-0
