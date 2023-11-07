Mikko Rantanen will be on the ice when the Colorado Avalanche and New Jersey Devils face off on Tuesday at Ball Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Rantanen are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Mikko Rantanen vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: TNT and Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +145)

1.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Avalanche vs Devils Game Info

Rantanen Season Stats Insights

Rantanen's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:41 per game on the ice, is +1.

Rantanen has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 10 games played, including multiple goals once.

In six of 10 games this season, Rantanen has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In four of 10 games this year, Rantanen has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Rantanen goes over his points over/under is 40.8%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 51.2% of Rantanen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Rantanen Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 38 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 10 Games 2 14 Points 1 6 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

