On Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche square off with the New Jersey Devils. Is Ryan Johansen going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Johansen score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Johansen stats and insights

Johansen has scored in three of 10 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Devils.

Johansen has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.

Johansen's shooting percentage is 14.8%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 38 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.