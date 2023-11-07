Will Valeri Nichushkin score a goal when the Colorado Avalanche take on the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Valeri Nichushkin score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Nichushkin stats and insights

  • In one of 10 games this season, Nichushkin scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not faced the Devils yet this season.
  • Nichushkin has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 4.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

  • On defense, the Devils are giving up 38 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

