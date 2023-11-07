The Colorado Avalanche, Valeri Nichushkin among them, play the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena. If you'd like to wager on Nichushkin's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Valeri Nichushkin vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Avalanche vs Devils Game Info

Nichushkin Season Stats Insights

Nichushkin's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:15 per game on the ice, is -1.

Nichushkin has a goal in one of his 10 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In five of 10 games this year, Nichushkin has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In four of 10 games this year, Nichushkin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Nichushkin has an implied probability of 53.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Nichushkin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

Nichushkin Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 38 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +5.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 10 Games 2 6 Points 2 1 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

