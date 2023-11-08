The Denver Nuggets, Christian Braun included, face off versus the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 134-116 win against the Pelicans, Braun totaled six points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Braun's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Christian Braun Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (+106)

Over 8.5 (+106) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+116)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Warriors gave up 117.1 points per game last season, 21st in the league.

Conceding 43.3 rebounds per contest last year, the Warriors were 15th in the NBA in that category.

The Warriors gave up 25.7 assists per game last year (15th in the NBA).

The Warriors allowed 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest last season, 23rd in the NBA in that category.

Christian Braun vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 16 6 5 1 0 0 2 2/2/2023 19 5 5 3 1 0 2 10/21/2022 23 4 5 3 0 0 3

