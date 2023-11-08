The Denver Nuggets (1-0) clash with the Golden State Warriors (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN, ALT, and NBCS-BA.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8

Wednesday, November 8 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN, ALT, NBCS-BA

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic put up 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists last year. He also drained 63.2% of his shots from the field (seventh in NBA).

Jamal Murray averaged 20.0 points, 3.9 boards and 6.2 assists per game last season. He also posted 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Aaron Gordon recorded 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He also sank 56.4% of his shots from the field.

Michael Porter Jr. posted 17.4 points, 5.5 boards and 1.0 assists. He drained 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.0 treys per contest (seventh in league).

Last season, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averaged 10.8 points, 2.8 boards and 2.4 assists. He sank 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 42.3% from 3-point range (ninth in NBA), with 1.8 treys per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

Stephen Curry's numbers last season were 29.4 points, 6.1 boards and 6.3 assists per contest, shooting 49.3% from the field and 42.7% from beyond the arc (sixth in NBA), with an average of 4.9 made treys.

Klay Thompson collected 21.9 points, 4.1 boards and 2.4 assists last year, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with 4.4 made 3-pointers per game (first in league).

Chris Paul averaged 13.9 points, 8.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Kevon Looney posted 7.0 points, 2.5 assists and 9.3 rebounds.

Jonathan Kuminga posted 9.9 points, 3.4 boards and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nuggets Warriors 115.8 Points Avg. 118.9 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 117.1 50.4% Field Goal % 47.9% 37.9% Three Point % 38.5%

