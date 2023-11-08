Nuggets vs. Warriors November 8 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Denver Nuggets (1-0) clash with the Golden State Warriors (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN, ALT, and NBCS-BA.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 8
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN, ALT, NBCS-BA
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Nuggets Games
- November 4 at home vs the Bulls
- October 30 at home vs the Jazz
- November 3 at home vs the Mavericks
- November 1 at the Timberwolves
- November 6 at home vs the Pelicans
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic put up 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists last year. He also drained 63.2% of his shots from the field (seventh in NBA).
- Jamal Murray averaged 20.0 points, 3.9 boards and 6.2 assists per game last season. He also posted 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks.
- Aaron Gordon recorded 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He also sank 56.4% of his shots from the field.
- Michael Porter Jr. posted 17.4 points, 5.5 boards and 1.0 assists. He drained 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.0 treys per contest (seventh in league).
- Last season, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averaged 10.8 points, 2.8 boards and 2.4 assists. He sank 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 42.3% from 3-point range (ninth in NBA), with 1.8 treys per contest.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Warriors Players to Watch
- Stephen Curry's numbers last season were 29.4 points, 6.1 boards and 6.3 assists per contest, shooting 49.3% from the field and 42.7% from beyond the arc (sixth in NBA), with an average of 4.9 made treys.
- Klay Thompson collected 21.9 points, 4.1 boards and 2.4 assists last year, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with 4.4 made 3-pointers per game (first in league).
- Chris Paul averaged 13.9 points, 8.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds.
- Kevon Looney posted 7.0 points, 2.5 assists and 9.3 rebounds.
- Jonathan Kuminga posted 9.9 points, 3.4 boards and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Nuggets vs. Warriors Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Nuggets
|Warriors
|115.8
|Points Avg.
|118.9
|112.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.1
|50.4%
|Field Goal %
|47.9%
|37.9%
|Three Point %
|38.5%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.