The Denver Nuggets (7-1) hope to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (6-2) on November 8, 2023 at Ball Arena.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 51.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

In games Denver shoots better than 45.3% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Nuggets are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at ninth.

The Nuggets score 117 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 110.4 the Warriors give up.

Denver has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 110.4 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets scored 119.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 112.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 7.2 points per contest.

In home games, Denver surrendered 5.7 fewer points per game (109.6) than away from home (115.3).

Looking at three-point shooting, the Nuggets performed better in home games last season, averaging 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage away from home.

Nuggets Injuries