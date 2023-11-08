The Denver Nuggets (7-1) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (6-2) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Ball Arena as 3.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, ALT, and NBCS-BA.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN, ALT, and NBCS-BA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Warriors 109

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 3.5)

Nuggets (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-6.4)

Nuggets (-6.4) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



Under (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.8

The Warriors (4-4-0 ATS) have covered the spread 62.5% of the time, 12.5% less often than the Nuggets (5-3-0) this season.

Golden State covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Denver covers as a favorite of 3.5 or more (71.4%).

Both Denver and Golden State games have gone over the total 37.5% of the time this season.

The Nuggets have an .875 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-1) this season while the Warriors have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-1).

Nuggets Performance Insights

The Nuggets are scoring 117 points per game this season (10th-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined defensively, allowing only 106.1 points per contest (fourth-best).

Denver ranks third-best in the NBA by allowing only 41 rebounds per game. It ranks 13th in the league by grabbing 45.1 boards per contest.

The Nuggets have been one of the best teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are delivering 30.8 per game (second-best in NBA).

Denver ranks seventh in the NBA at 13.1 turnovers per contest, but it is forcing 13 turnovers per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the league.

The Nuggets rank 15th in the NBA with 12.3 three-pointers per game this year. Meanwhile, they rank 12th with a 37.1% shooting percentage from three-point land.

