Panthers vs. Capitals: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Florida Panthers (6-4-1) take on the Washington Capitals (5-4-1) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, November 8 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max, with each team back in action after a win. The Panthers knocked off the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 in overtime in their last outing, while the Capitals are coming off a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Panthers vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Panthers (-140)
|Capitals (+115)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have been favored on the moneyline six times this season, and have finished 4-2 in those games.
- Florida has gone 3-2 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter (60.0% win percentage).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Panthers' implied win probability is 58.3%.
- Florida's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6.5 goals five times.
Capitals Betting Insights
- The Capitals have won two of the six games they have played while the underdog this season.
- This season Washington has won one of its three games when it's the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.
- The Capitals have a 46.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Washington and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals just twice this season.
Panthers vs. Capitals Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|31 (25th)
|Goals
|19 (31st)
|32 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|30 (6th)
|5 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|3 (30th)
|11 (21st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|7 (12th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- The Panthers' 2.8 average goals per game add up to 31 total, which makes them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- The Panthers are ranked 11th in league action in goals against this season, having given up 32 total goals (2.9 per game).
- The team is ranked 19th in goal differential at -1.
Capitals Advanced Stats
- The Capitals have the league's 31st-ranked scoring offense (19 total goals, 1.9 per game).
- The Capitals have been one of the toughest defensive squads in the NHL this season, giving up 30 goals (three per game) to rank sixth.
- Their 29th-ranked goal differential is -11.
