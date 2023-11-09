On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche clash with the Seattle Kraken. Is Artturi Lehkonen going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Artturi Lehkonen score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Lehkonen stats and insights

Lehkonen has scored in three of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Kraken this season, he has taken three shots and scored one goal.

Lehkonen has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

Lehkonen's shooting percentage is 8.8%, and he averages 3.1 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

