Having taken four straight at home, the Colorado Avalanche host the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.

The Kraken's game against the Avalanche can be watched on ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW, so tune in to catch the action.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs Kraken Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/17/2023 Kraken Avalanche 4-1 COL

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have allowed 31 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking fifth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Avalanche rank 18th in the NHL with 37 goals scored (3.4 per game).

Over on the defensive side, the Avalanche have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 32 goals during that time.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mikko Rantanen 11 8 9 17 6 7 53.5% Cale Makar 11 3 11 14 7 10 - Nathan MacKinnon 11 5 6 11 11 8 40.4% Artturi Lehkonen 11 3 4 7 4 4 30% Valeri Nichushkin 11 1 6 7 5 4 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 44 goals allowed (3.4 per game) is 25th in the NHL.

The Kraken's 34 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 22nd in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Kraken are 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Kraken have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 32 goals over that span.

Kraken Key Players