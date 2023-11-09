Player prop bet odds for Mikko Rantanen, Jaden Schwartz and others are listed when the Colorado Avalanche host the Seattle Kraken at Ball Arena on Thursday (at 9:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Avalanche vs. Kraken Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

One of Colorado's top contributing offensive players this season is Rantanen, who has 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) and plays an average of 21:08 per game.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Nov. 7 2 1 3 5 at Golden Knights Nov. 4 0 0 0 4 vs. Blues Nov. 1 1 1 2 2 at Sabres Oct. 29 0 0 0 5 at Penguins Oct. 26 0 0 0 2

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

Cale Makar has 14 points (1.3 per game), scoring three goals and adding 11 assists.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Nov. 7 0 3 3 2 at Golden Knights Nov. 4 0 0 0 3 vs. Blues Nov. 1 0 2 2 3 at Sabres Oct. 29 0 0 0 0 at Penguins Oct. 26 0 0 0 0

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

Nathan MacKinnon has scored five goals and added six assists through 11 games for Colorado.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Nov. 7 1 1 2 3 at Golden Knights Nov. 4 0 0 0 4 vs. Blues Nov. 1 0 2 2 2 at Sabres Oct. 29 0 0 0 4 at Penguins Oct. 26 0 0 0 5

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Jaden Schwartz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)

Schwartz drives the offense for Seattle with 11 points (0.8 per game), with six goals and five assists in 13 games (playing 17:48 per game).

Schwartz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Nov. 7 1 0 1 2 vs. Flames Nov. 4 1 0 1 1 vs. Predators Nov. 2 0 1 1 3 at Lightning Oct. 30 0 2 2 6 at Panthers Oct. 28 0 1 1 2

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)

Oliver Bjorkstrand has helped lead the attack for Seattle this season with four goals and six assists.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Nov. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Flames Nov. 4 1 0 1 1 vs. Predators Nov. 2 1 0 1 3 at Lightning Oct. 30 0 1 1 3 at Panthers Oct. 28 0 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.