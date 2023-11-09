In the upcoming game against the Seattle Kraken, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Fredrik Olofsson to light the lamp for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Fredrik Olofsson score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Olofsson stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Olofsson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored against the Kraken this season in one game (one shot).

Olofsson has no points on the power play.

Olofsson's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 44 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

