How to Watch Nebraska vs. Florida A&M on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Florida A&M Rattlers (0-1) battle the Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Nebraska vs. Florida A&M Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: B1G+
Nebraska Stats Insights
- Last season, the Cornhuskers had a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.6% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Rattlers' opponents hit.
- In games Nebraska shot better than 44.2% from the field, it went 13-5 overall.
- The Rattlers ranked 294th in rebounding in college basketball, the Cornhuskers finished 163rd.
- Last year, the 68.0 points per game the Cornhuskers averaged were just 2.0 fewer points than the Rattlers gave up (70.0).
- Nebraska went 12-1 last season when scoring more than 70.0 points.
Nebraska Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last year, Nebraska scored 5.1 more points per game (70.9) than it did away from home (65.8).
- Defensively the Cornhuskers were better in home games last year, giving up 65.7 points per game, compared to 75.2 on the road.
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, Nebraska performed better in home games last season, averaging 7.0 per game, compared to 6.8 in away games. Meanwhile, it put up a 33.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 33.9% mark when playing on the road.
Nebraska Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Lindenwood
|W 84-52
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/9/2023
|Florida A&M
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/13/2023
|Rider
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/15/2023
|Stony Brook
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
