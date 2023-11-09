The Florida A&M Rattlers (0-1) battle the Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Nebraska vs. Florida A&M Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska TV: B1G+

Nebraska Stats Insights

Last season, the Cornhuskers had a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.6% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Rattlers' opponents hit.

In games Nebraska shot better than 44.2% from the field, it went 13-5 overall.

The Rattlers ranked 294th in rebounding in college basketball, the Cornhuskers finished 163rd.

Last year, the 68.0 points per game the Cornhuskers averaged were just 2.0 fewer points than the Rattlers gave up (70.0).

Nebraska went 12-1 last season when scoring more than 70.0 points.

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison

In home games last year, Nebraska scored 5.1 more points per game (70.9) than it did away from home (65.8).

Defensively the Cornhuskers were better in home games last year, giving up 65.7 points per game, compared to 75.2 on the road.

When it comes to total three-pointers made, Nebraska performed better in home games last season, averaging 7.0 per game, compared to 6.8 in away games. Meanwhile, it put up a 33.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 33.9% mark when playing on the road.

Nebraska Upcoming Schedule