Thursday's contest that pits the Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0) versus the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-1) at Pinnacle Bank Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 89-58 in favor of Nebraska, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 9.

The game has no set line.

Nebraska vs. Florida A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: B1G+

Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Nebraska vs. Florida A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 89, Florida A&M 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Nebraska vs. Florida A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Nebraska (-31.0)

Nebraska (-31.0) Computer Predicted Total: 147.5

Nebraska Performance Insights

With 68 points scored per game and 69.9 points allowed last season, Nebraska was 273rd in college basketball offensively and 169th defensively.

The Cornhuskers were 163rd in the nation in rebounds per game (32) and 294th in rebounds allowed (32.9) last season.

Nebraska was 169th in college basketball in assists (13.1 per game) last year.

With 6.7 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc last year, the Cornhuskers were 256th and 267th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Last year, Nebraska was 16th-worst in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (9 per game) and 205th in defensive 3-point percentage (34.1%).

Last season, the Cornhuskers attempted 63.3% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36.7% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 73.9% of the Cornhuskers' baskets were 2-pointers, and 26.1% were 3-pointers.

