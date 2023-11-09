Nebraska vs. Florida A&M: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 9
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0) and the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-1) hit the court at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+. The game has no line set.
Nebraska vs. Florida A&M Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
- Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
- Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Nebraska Betting Records & Stats
- Nebraska put together a 12-17-0 ATS record last year.
- Nebraska (12-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 41.4% of the time, 10.8% less often than Florida A&M (12-10-0) last season.
Nebraska vs. Florida A&M Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nebraska
|68.0
|126.6
|69.9
|139.9
|138.2
|Florida A&M
|58.6
|126.6
|70.0
|139.9
|130.8
Additional Nebraska Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 68.0 points per game the Cornhuskers put up were only 2.0 fewer points than the Rattlers allowed (70.0).
- Nebraska had a 7-4 record against the spread and a 12-1 record overall last season when scoring more than 70.0 points.
Nebraska vs. Florida A&M Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nebraska
|12-17-0
|14-15-0
|Florida A&M
|12-10-0
|7-16-0
Nebraska vs. Florida A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Nebraska
|Florida A&M
|11-4
|Home Record
|4-7
|4-8
|Away Record
|3-15
|9-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-6-0
|2-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-4-0
|70.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|60.1
|65.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|57.7
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|2-7-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-9-0
