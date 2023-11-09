The Omaha Mavericks (1-0) face the TCU Horned Frogs (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Omaha vs. TCU Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Omaha Stats Insights

The Mavericks shot at a 44.2% rate from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Horned Frogs averaged.

Omaha compiled an 8-9 straight up record in games it shot over 42.7% from the field.

The Horned Frogs ranked 39th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Mavericks ranked 280th.

The Mavericks put up only 0.1 more points per game last year (68.5) than the Horned Frogs allowed (68.4).

Omaha put together a 7-5 record last season in games it scored more than 68.4 points.

Omaha Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Omaha averaged 13.8 more points per game at home (76.2) than away (62.4).

The Mavericks allowed fewer points at home (76.3 per game) than away (79) last season.

At home, Omaha drained 6.6 trifectas per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (4.8). Omaha's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.1%) than away (28.9%).

Omaha Upcoming Schedule