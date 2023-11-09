Thursday's contest at Schollmaier Arena has the TCU Horned Frogs (1-0) going head to head against the Omaha Mavericks (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 9). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 84-60 win as our model heavily favors TCU.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Omaha vs. TCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Schollmaier Arena

Omaha vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 84, Omaha 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Omaha vs. TCU

Computer Predicted Spread: TCU (-24.2)

TCU (-24.2) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

Omaha Performance Insights

Omaha ranked 262nd in the nation last season with 68.5 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 330th with 76.2 points allowed per contest.

The Mavericks averaged 30.1 rebounds per game (270th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 32.0 rebounds per contest (240th-ranked).

Omaha ranked 274th in college basketball with 11.9 dimes per contest.

The Mavericks committed 12.1 turnovers per game (212th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 10.4 turnovers per contest (310th-ranked).

Last season the Mavericks made 5.7 threes per game (329th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 33.9% (193rd-ranked) from three-point land.

Omaha gave up 8.6 threes per game (328th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 36.2% (317th-ranked) from three-point land.

Of the shots taken by Omaha last year, 70.1% of them were two-pointers (77% of the team's made baskets) and 29.9% were threes (23%).

