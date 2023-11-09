Will Ryan Johansen Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 9?
Should you wager on Ryan Johansen to score a goal when the Colorado Avalanche and the Seattle Kraken go head to head on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Ryan Johansen score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Johansen stats and insights
- In four of 11 games this season, Johansen has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has attempted one shot in one game against the Kraken this season, but has not scored.
- Johansen has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.
- He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 16.1% of them.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken have given up 44 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Avalanche vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
