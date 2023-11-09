The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest versus the Seattle Kraken is slated for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Tomas Tatar light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Tomas Tatar score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Tatar stats and insights

Tatar is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has attempted one shot in one game against the Kraken this season, but has not scored.

Tatar has no points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kraken are conceding 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

