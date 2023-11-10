Big Ten Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Wyoming Cowgirls square off for one of two games on the college basketball schedule on Friday that feature Big Ten squads.
Big Ten Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Navy Midshipmen at Penn State Lady Lions
|5:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10
|-
|Nebraska Cornhuskers at Wyoming Cowgirls
|8:30 PM ET, Friday, November 10
|Stadium (Live stream on Fubo)
