The NCAA Men's Hockey slate today, which includes Mercyhurst at RIT squaring off against , should provide some fireworks.

Watch your favorite men's college hockey team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Men's College Hockey Streaming Live Today

Watch vs American International at Holy Cross

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch vs Mercyhurst at RIT

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet Pittsburgh

SportsNet Pittsburgh Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch vs Vermont at Massachusetts

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Yale vs Princeton

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Merrimack vs UConn

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Northeastern vs Providence

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Boston College vs Maine

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Union vs St. Lawrence

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Ohio vs Liberty

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Make sure you're following along with men's college hockey action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!