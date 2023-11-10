The Wyoming Cowgirls (1-0) take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023.

Nebraska Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming

Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming TV: Stadium

Nebraska vs. Wyoming 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Cornhuskers scored 12.6 more points per game last year (71.2) than the Cowgirls allowed their opponents to score (58.6).

Nebraska had a 12-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 65.6 points.

Last year, the 65.6 points per game the Cowgirls recorded were just 0.3 more points than the Cornhuskers gave up (65.3).

When Wyoming put up more than 65.3 points last season, it went 13-2.

Last season, the Cowgirls had a 40.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.6% lower than the 41.0% of shots the Cornhuskers' opponents hit.

The Cornhuskers shot at a 40.8% clip from the field last season, 10.1 percentage points fewer than the 50.9% shooting opponents of the Cowgirls averaged.

