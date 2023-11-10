If you reside in Saunders County, Nebraska and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

    • Saunders County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week

    Sidney High School at Wahoo High School

    • Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Wahoo , NE
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Yutan High School at Ord High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Ord, NE
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ashland-Greenwood High School at Boone Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Albion, NE
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

