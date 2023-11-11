Saturday will feature a projected lopsided NHL outing between the home favorite Colorado Avalanche (8-4, -250 on the moneyline to win) and the St. Louis Blues (6-5-1, +200 moneyline odds) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW.

Avalanche vs. Blues Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs. Blues Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Avalanche vs. Blues Betting Trends

St. Louis has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in five of 12 games this season.

The Avalanche have won 66.7% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (8-4).

The Blues have been listed as the underdog nine times this season, and upset their opponent four times.

Colorado has been a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter twice this season, and won both.

St. Louis has not been a bigger moneyline underdog than the +200 odds on them winning this game.

