Avalanche vs. Blues Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 11
The Colorado Avalanche (8-4) and St. Louis Blues (6-5-1) face off at Ball Arena on Saturday, November 11 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW. The Avalanche fell to the Seattle Kraken 4-3 in their most recent outing, while the Blues are coming off a 2-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a look at which club we predict will come out on top in Saturday's action on the ice.
Avalanche vs. Blues Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Avalanche 4, Blues 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-250)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche Splits and Trends
- The Avalanche are 1-0-1 in overtime contests as part of an 8-4 overall record.
- In the one game this season the Avalanche recorded just one goal, they won.
- The Avalanche have scored more than two goals in eight games (7-1-0, 14 points).
- In the five games when Colorado has recorded a single power-play goal, it won every time (10 points).
- In the nine games when it outshot its opponent, Colorado is 6-3-0 (12 points).
- The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents two times, and went 1-1-0 (two points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|11th
|3.33
|Goals Scored
|2.33
|30th
|12th
|2.92
|Goals Allowed
|2.75
|6th
|5th
|33.9
|Shots
|27.2
|30th
|7th
|28.1
|Shots Allowed
|32
|23rd
|21st
|17.39%
|Power Play %
|2.86%
|32nd
|3rd
|88%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.73%
|26th
Avalanche vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
