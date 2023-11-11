The Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon and the St. Louis Blues' Kasperi Kapanen will be two of the best players to watch when these teams face off on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena.

Avalanche vs. Blues Game Information

Avalanche Players to Watch

One of Colorado's leading offensive players this season is Mikko Rantanen, with 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) and an average ice time of 21:11 per game.

Cale Makar has picked up 15 points (1.3 per game), scoring three goals and adding 12 assists.

MacKinnon's 14 points this season are via six goals and eight assists.

Ivan Prosvetov (1-1-0) has a goals against average of 2.4 on the season. His .909% save percentage ranks 26th in the NHL.

Blues Players to Watch

Robert Thomas is a top offensive contributor for his club with 11 points (0.9 per game), as he has recorded six goals and five assists in 12 games (playing 20:22 per game).

Jordan Kyrou is a key contributor for St. Louis, with six total points this season. In 12 contests, he has netted two goals and provided four assists.

This season, Kapanen has two goals and four assists for Colorado.

In the crease, Joel Hofer's record stands at 3-1-0 on the season, allowing 10 goals (2.5 goals against average) and amassing 112 saves with a .918% save percentage (18th in the league).

Avalanche vs. Blues Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 11th 3.33 Goals Scored 2.33 30th 12th 2.92 Goals Allowed 2.75 6th 5th 33.9 Shots 27.2 30th 7th 28.1 Shots Allowed 32 23rd 21st 17.39% Power Play % 2.86% 32nd 3rd 88% Penalty Kill % 72.73% 26th

