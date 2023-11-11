The Colorado Avalanche (8-4), coming off a 4-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken, host the St. Louis Blues (6-5-1) at Ball Arena on Saturday, November 11 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW. The Blues defeated the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 in their most recent outing.

Avalanche vs. Blues Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-250) Blues (+200) 6 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have won 66.7% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (8-4).

Colorado has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in only two games this season, and won both.

The Avalanche have a 71.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In six games this season, Colorado and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Avalanche vs Blues Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Blues Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 40 (17th) Goals 28 (30th) 35 (8th) Goals Allowed 33 (6th) 8 (20th) Power Play Goals 1 (32nd) 6 (5th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 9 (14th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

The Avalanche offense's 40 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.

The Avalanche are ranked eighth in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 35 total goals (2.9 per game).

The squad has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +5 this season.

