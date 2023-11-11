Avalanche vs. Blues: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche (8-4), coming off a 4-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken, host the St. Louis Blues (6-5-1) at Ball Arena on Saturday, November 11 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW. The Blues defeated the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 in their most recent outing.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Avalanche vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Avalanche (-250)
|Blues (+200)
|6
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have won 66.7% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (8-4).
- Colorado has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in only two games this season, and won both.
- The Avalanche have a 71.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- In six games this season, Colorado and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Avalanche vs Blues Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Avalanche vs. Blues Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|40 (17th)
|Goals
|28 (30th)
|35 (8th)
|Goals Allowed
|33 (6th)
|8 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|1 (32nd)
|6 (5th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|9 (14th)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- The Avalanche offense's 40 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.
- The Avalanche are ranked eighth in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 35 total goals (2.9 per game).
- The squad has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +5 this season.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.