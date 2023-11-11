The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (1-0) battle the North Dakota State Bison (2-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 2.

Creighton vs. North Dakota State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX Sports Networks

Creighton Stats Insights

Last season, the Bluejays had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.8% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Bison's opponents made.

Creighton had a 15-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.1% from the field.

The Bluejays were the 41st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bison ranked 74th.

Last year, the Bluejays recorded just 3.2 more points per game (76.4) than the Bison allowed (73.2).

When Creighton totaled more than 73.2 points last season, it went 14-4.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

Creighton posted 79.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 72.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 6.8 points per contest.

Defensively the Bluejays played better at home last season, ceding 62.5 points per game, compared to 70.6 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-point shooting, Creighton performed better in home games last year, averaging 9.9 threes per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 30.7% three-point percentage in road games.

Creighton Upcoming Schedule