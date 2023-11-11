How to Watch Creighton vs. North Dakota State on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (1-0) battle the North Dakota State Bison (2-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 2.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Creighton vs. North Dakota State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big East Games
Creighton Stats Insights
- Last season, the Bluejays had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.8% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Bison's opponents made.
- Creighton had a 15-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.1% from the field.
- The Bluejays were the 41st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bison ranked 74th.
- Last year, the Bluejays recorded just 3.2 more points per game (76.4) than the Bison allowed (73.2).
- When Creighton totaled more than 73.2 points last season, it went 14-4.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Creighton Home & Away Comparison
- Creighton posted 79.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 72.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 6.8 points per contest.
- Defensively the Bluejays played better at home last season, ceding 62.5 points per game, compared to 70.6 when playing on the road.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Creighton performed better in home games last year, averaging 9.9 threes per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 30.7% three-point percentage in road games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Creighton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 105-54
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/11/2023
|North Dakota State
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/14/2023
|Iowa
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/18/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.