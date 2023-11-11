Creighton vs. North Dakota State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Creighton Bluejays (1-0) face the North Dakota State Bison (2-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on Fox Sports 2.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Creighton vs. North Dakota State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Creighton vs. North Dakota State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 2
Creighton vs. North Dakota State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Creighton Moneyline
|North Dakota State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Creighton (-23.5)
|147.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Creighton (-24.5)
|147.5
|-10000
|+2400
Creighton vs. North Dakota State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Creighton compiled a 15-16-0 ATS record last year.
- The Bluejays and their opponents combined to hit the over 13 out of 31 times last season.
- North Dakota State won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.
- A total of 13 of the Bison's games last season hit the over.
Creighton Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2500
- Creighton is 12th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2500), much higher than its computer rankings (68th).
- With odds of +2500, Creighton has been given a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship.
