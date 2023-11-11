Creighton vs. North Dakota State November 11 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Creighton Bluejays (1-0) play the North Dakota State Bison (2-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 airing on Fox Sports 2.
Creighton vs. North Dakota State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 2
Creighton Top Players (2022-23)
- Baylor Scheierman: 12.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ryan Kalkbrenner: 15.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Trey Alexander: 13.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ryan Nembhard: 12.1 PTS, 4 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Arthur Kaluma: 11.8 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
North Dakota State Top Players (2022-23)
- Grant Nelson: 17.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Boden Skunberg: 15.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Andrew Morgan: 10.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tajavis Miller: 7.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jacari White: 7.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Creighton vs. North Dakota State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Creighton Rank
|Creighton AVG
|North Dakota State AVG
|North Dakota State Rank
|64th
|76.4
|Points Scored
|72.8
|149th
|123rd
|68.4
|Points Allowed
|73.2
|271st
|41st
|34.6
|Rebounds
|33.5
|74th
|278th
|7.4
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|272nd
|53rd
|8.6
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|24th
|15.7
|Assists
|11.2
|319th
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|11.2
|113th
