Creighton vs. North Dakota State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 11
The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (1-0) host the North Dakota State Bison (2-0) at CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2. There is no line set for the matchup.
Creighton vs. North Dakota State Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 2
- Where: Omaha, Nebraska
- Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Creighton Betting Records & Stats
- Creighton went 15-16-0 ATS last season.
- Creighton had less success against the spread than North Dakota State last season, recording an ATS record of 15-16-0, as opposed to the 15-14-0 record of the Bison.
Creighton vs. North Dakota State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Creighton
|76.4
|149.2
|68.4
|141.6
|145
|North Dakota State
|72.8
|149.2
|73.2
|141.6
|145.4
Additional Creighton Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Bluejays recorded 76.4 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 73.2 the Bison gave up.
- Creighton had a 9-5 record against the spread and a 14-4 record overall last season when putting up more than 73.2 points.
Creighton vs. North Dakota State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Creighton
|15-16-0
|13-18-0
|North Dakota State
|15-14-0
|13-16-0
Creighton vs. North Dakota State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Creighton
|North Dakota State
|13-2
|Home Record
|9-4
|5-6
|Away Record
|5-10
|5-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-6-0
|4-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-4-0
|79.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.9
|72.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.9
|4-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-5-0
|4-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
