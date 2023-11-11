Davis Riley is part of the field at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda in the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship from November 9-11. The par-71 course spans 6,828 yards and the purse available is $6,500,000.00.

Looking to place a bet on Riley at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +3500 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Riley Odds to Win: +3500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Davis Riley Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Riley has scored below par 10 times, while also posting nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 16 rounds, Riley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In his past five events, Riley's average finish has been 34th.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five events.

Riley has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 36 -5 278 0 13 0 1 $1.2M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Riley finished seventh when he last played this event, which was in 2021.

Port Royal Golf Course measures 6,828 yards for this tournament, 181 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,009).

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -7.

The average course Riley has played in the past year has been 469 yards longer than the 6,828 yards Port Royal Golf Course will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -7 average at this course.

Riley's Last Time Out

Riley was in the 71st percentile on par 3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of 2.75 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.1-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship was below average, putting him in the 14th percentile of the field.

Riley shot better than just 29% of the field at the World Wide Technology Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.49.

Riley shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.9).

On the eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Riley did not have a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

Riley recorded fewer birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 7.1 on the 20 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship.

In that last outing, Riley's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, four).

Riley finished the World Wide Technology Championship with a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.7 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Riley had one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.