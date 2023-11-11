Hae-Ran Ryu will take to the course at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida to compete in the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican from November 9-11. It's a par-70 that spans 6,353 yards, with a purse of $3,250,000.00 on the line.

Looking to place a bet on Ryu at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +3000 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Ryu Odds to Win: +3000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Hae-Ran Ryu Insights

Over her last 19 rounds, Ryu has finished below par on 14 occasions, while also carding six bogey-free rounds and 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five six times and with a top-10 score in eight of her last 19 rounds played.

Ryu has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in nine of her last 19 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

In her past five events, Ryu has finished atop the leaderboard once.

In her past five appearances, Ryu has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average four times.

Ryu hopes to qualify for the weekend for the sixth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 23 -5 278 1 18 3 6 $1.4M

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year. This tournament will take place on a par 70 that's 6,353 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pelican Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -3.

The average course Ryu has played in the past year (6,570 yards) is 217 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,353).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Ryu's Last Time Out

Ryu was in the 19th percentile on par 3s at the Maybank Championship, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Maybank Championship, which landed her in the 53rd percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Maybank Championship, Ryu shot better than only 27% of the golfers (averaging 4.81 strokes).

Ryu carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, better than the field average of 3.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, Ryu recorded three bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

Ryu's 10 birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Maybank Championship were more than the field average (7.6).

At that most recent tournament, Ryu's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 6.3).

Ryu finished the Maybank Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.2), with five on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Maybank Championship, Ryu underperformed compared to the tournament average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

